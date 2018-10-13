NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points, D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and eight assists, and the Nets held on for a split of the preseason series with the Knicks after a 113-107 victory at Madison Square Garden Friday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks but departed with a sprained left wrist. The Knicks said X-rays were negative.

The teams meet again on Oct. 19 in the Nets’ home opener.

NETS: Joe Harris scored 16 points and Caris LeVert had 14.

The Nets were without starters Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (left groin strain), DeMarre Carroll (ankle) and Allen Crabbe (left ankle sprain).

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Hollis-Jefferson, who didn’t play in the preseason, played 5-on-5 earlier Friday and hoped the forward would be ready for opening night. Crabbe was hurt during the preseason, with Atkinson saying his injury was mild. Guard Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) has missed the entire preseason and Atkinson said there was no update on his condition.

KNICKS: Mario Hezonja scored 14 points and Noah Vonleh finished with 13.

Luke Kornet made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Knicks cut a 21-point deficit down to four in the closing minutes.

Ron Baker started at point guard, with coach David Fizdale saying he is still undecided who his starter on opening night would be at that position. … Second-round pick Mitchell Robinson started at center after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle. Trey Burke hit from about mid-court at the buzzer to end the first quarter.

UP NEXT: Brooklyn (2-2) visits Detroit on Wednesday in its season opener. New York (3-2) hosts Atlanta the same night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)