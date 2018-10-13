37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
WESTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that one body has been recovered near Long Island after a small plane went down in the water Saturday.

According to reports, first responders were dispatched a beach south of Quogue just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Southampton Police that a twin-engine Piper PA-34 had crashed into the water about one mile south of Quoge,” authorities said in a press release.

A debris field and oil sheen was eventually located near the reported crash site.

The Coast Guard tells CBS2 that emergency crews are still searching through a large debris field off the coast of Westhampton.

The small plane’s destination and total number of passengers is not known at this time however, at least two more people are reportedly unaccounted for.

The New York Air National Guard and local police and fire departments are assisting in the search.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.

