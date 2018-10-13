NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say three men were arrested on robbery and assault charges after violent protests erupted outside Manhattan’s Republican Party headquarters.

According to authorities, Finbarr Slonim, Kai Russo, and Caleb Perkins were taken into custody after police arrived at the Metropolitan Republican Club around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Early Friday morning, police began a search for the vandals who defaced and damaged the club.

Two men were spotted at around 1:45 a.m. breaking windows at the club, which is located at 83rd Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.

The vandals sprayed anarchist graffiti on the door, glued locks shut and damaged a keypad entrance system before running away.

They also left a message at the scene promising more acts of violence.

“Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize,” the message read.

It also denounced the conservative founder of a right-wing men’s organization – who appeared at the club last night.

“This is an act of political violence done by cowards in the middle of the night,” said New York Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox. “There’s no doubt what they intended to do.”

Cox said attacks on buildings can lead to attacks on people, and some of the same words in the statement – “we will not be civil” – were used by Hillary Clinton recently.

“We call upon Mrs. Clinton, we call upon Governor Cuomo, we call upon Senator Schumer, and we call upon Senator Gillibrand and all Democratic officials, whether elected or otherwise, to condemn this act of violence,” Cox added.

Police say it’s unclear if the three men arrested Friday night were affiliated with any group or attended the event.