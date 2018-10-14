NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are hoping a sketch will lead them to the man behind a violent attack in the Bronx.

Authorities say the suspect grabbed a 68-year-old woman near White Plains Road in Morris Park and demanded money around 5 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The man then struck the victim six times with a bottle before making off with her Galaxy cell phone, a debit card, and five dollars in cash.

The woman was treated for cuts on her head and face at a local hospital.

Police say the attacker is a black man in his 40s and is about six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants during the assault.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anyone with a tip can also log onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, send information to Twitter @NYPDTips, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.