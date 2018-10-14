NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County officials fear residents in New York and New Jersey may have been exposed to the measles this month.

According to a release from County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, an international traveler was found to be carrying the disease and visited several locations in Rockland, Westchester, and Bergen counties.

“We are working diligently to monitor the situation and protect the community from measles. We will keep residents informed of any updates,” said Dr. Ruppert said Sunday.

Residents are being warning they may have been infected by the unidentified traveler at some point between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11.

Health officials say anyone at these locations may have been exposed to the measles:

Congregation Bais Elazer in Monsey, N.Y. on Oct. 4

Mia’s Reflexology in New City, N.Y. on Oct. 4

Lifetime Gym in Montvale, N.J. on Oct. 5

Wesley Kosher in Monsey N.Y. on Oct. 5

Congregation Borov in Monsey, N.Y. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6

Costco in Nanuet, N.Y. on Oct. 7

Care 365 in Monsey, N.Y. on Oct. 8

Westchester Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Valhalla, N.Y. on Oct. 11

Symptoms of the measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis, or runny nose.

The illness usually appears 10-12 days after exposure, but can sometimes take up to three weeks to develop.

“The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. If you are unsure if you are immune, contact your healthcare provider,” health officials said.