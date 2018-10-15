37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMFamily Guy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Bus Stops, Local TV, MTA, transit mess

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than one thousand bus shelters across the city are being closed off for safety inspections.

It’s an unsettling site – bus stop after bus stop wrapped in yellow caution tape all across the five boroughs.

1015busshelter e1539657598637 1,400 NYC Bus Shelters Shut Down Due To Corrosion Risk

Shut down MTA bus shelter. (Credit: CBS2)

The shelters don’t have any obvious signs of damage, just a note on the glass instructing riders to stay out. Some barely even have that as the tape has already been ripped down and warning notes crumpled.

“I didn’t know what could happen it didn’t seem like something was wrong with it,” bus driver Max Mencin told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Of the 3,500 bus shelters in New York City, 1,400 are currently closed for safety inspections.

A company called JCDecaux operates all the bus stops and said corroded bolts on the roof of a Staten Island shelter caused it to partially collapse earlier this month. The company began inspecting all bus stops that are at least six-years-old.

JCDecaux says of the first one thousand bus stops inspected, 30 of them had corrosion.

After that, the company decided it was best to shut down the remaining bus stops in line to be inspected until they can know for sure those are safe.

“Well I’m surprised they’re doing this at all because I’ve never seen them do this,” commuter Kathleen Williams said.

Buses are still picking up passengers, but it’s unclear how long the bolts had been corroded.

“I became aware of this this afternoon,” Transit Authority CEO Andy Byford claimed. “We want to make sure our bus stops are safe for our customers. If there was any question of a stop being safe we wouldn’t use it.”

The company says most stops should be back open in a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s