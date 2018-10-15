NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are going to have to do without one of their better young players for a while.

According to a report in the Daily News, Marcus Maye will miss up to a month with a broken right thumb. The second-year safety suffered the injury during the Jets’ 42-34 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Maye was seen leaving the stadium wearing a cast on his hand.

The injury bug has taken a big bite of the Jets of late. They played Sunday without top cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and defensive back Buster Skrine (concussion). On the offensive side of the ball, receiver Quincy Enunwa was in a walking cast after the game due to an ankle injury that will require further tests and receiver Terrelle Pryor suffered a groin injury, head coach Todd Bowles said.

Losing Maye will put additional pressure on safety Jamal Adams and the secondary as a whole, assuming both Johnson and Skrine don’t return this week. Once Maye left Sunday’s game, quarterback Andrew Luck moved the Colts at will, engineering one long scoring drive after another in the second half. The Jets were fortunate to answer when they had the ball.

Winners of consecutive games for the first time in more than a year, the Jets (3-3) will face another stern test Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings (3-2-1), who are considered a Super Bowl contender and have a passing offense that is currently ranked seventh in the NFL, averaging 303.8 yards per game.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has made good on his massive contract so far, throwing for 1,921 yards, a 71.2 completion percentage, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Receiver Adam Thielen is off to a blistering start, leading the NFL in receptions (58), yards (712) and yards per game (118.7), to go along with his four TDs. The fifth-year wideout has topped 100 yards in every game this season.

Stefon Diggs has 40 catches, 435 yards and three scores.