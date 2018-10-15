HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit riders are facing service changes for their Monday commute.

From now until mid-January, the system will operate with 18 fewer trains on multiple branches.

REMINDER 10/15: NJ TRANSIT is continuing to accelerate the installation of PTC equipment systemwide & making final rail service adjustments. More information & updated schedules can be found here: https://t.co/sPNA0oDS5B pic.twitter.com/u5L2v91Ai0 — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 15, 2018

“They’re making it hard on everybody,” one man said.

“They took two of my morning commuter trains off the schedule, which is ridiculous,” said Judy Scott, of Ridgewood

There will also be altered routes and schedules on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morristown Line, Montclair Boonton Line and Main and Bergen County Lines.

“Possibly, people are going to be on the platform waiting for a train that’s not going to come,” Scott added.

More: NJ TRANSIT Service Changes Begin, 18 Trains Pulled From Rails

The changes are part of the process to install the federally mandated positive train control system, an emergency slowdown and braking system designed to prevent collisions and derailments caused by human error.

In 2016, one person was killed and more than 100 were injured when an NJ TRANSIT train crashed at Hoboken Terminal. Experts say PTC could have prevented the tragedy.

“I do understand there’s things you’ve got to do to take care of that situation,” said Chris Blackwood, of Washington.

Last month, NJ TRANSIT officials said they were about 60 percent complete with the process. The federal government has given them until December 31.

To offset the inconvenience, NJ TRANSIT is discounting fares by 10 percent for the months of November, December and January. Click here for more information.

Metro-North crews will also be installing PTC equipment on the Upper Harlem Line starting Wednesday, impacting service between the Wassaic and Southeast stations through October 21.