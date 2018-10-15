37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Lawmakers Insist Mayor De Blasio Do Something About The Incredibly Inhumane Conditions At Claremont Consolidated Houses In The Bronx
Filed Under:Claremont Consolidated Houses, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, New York, NYCHA, rats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Furious tenants of a public housing project in the Bronx were pleading for help Monday, saying their buildings are overrun with rats — and they’re not kidding. They have the video to prove it.

But we should warn you, the pictures are not for the squeamish.

“I’m traumatized,” tenant Veronica Martinez told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

You’d be traumatized, too, if you had the same kitchen as Martinez.

rats2 Rats The Size Of Cats?? NYCHA Tenants Have Video To Prove It

Tenants in the Claremont Consolidated Houses in the Bronx are furious with the city over the rats they say they have to deal with all the time in their apartments. (Photo: CBS2)

Rats. An entire family of rats, some as big as cats, have taken over, hopping in the sink, into pots and pans. It’s absolutely gut wrenching.

“I should never have to experience not one but seven rats in my kitchen,” Martinez said. “It’s disgusting. All over the stove, the washing machine, they just invaded my apartment.”

MORECity Hall Releases Emails That Appear To Show Mayor Tried To Hide Extent Of Lead Paint Problem In NYCHA Housing

And she’s not the only tenant at the New York City Housing Authority’s Claremont Consolidated Houses in the Bronx who are “ratting out” the problem.

“My wife can hardly sleep because you hear them in the walls,” one tenant said.

Asia Clemente’s 1-year-old son was bitten by a rat. She wants Mayor Bill de Blasio to fix the problem.

“If we’re paying you rent we deserve to live like human beings, not live like we’re savages, because we’re not,” Clemente said.

MOREFeds Force City To Pay Billions In NYCHA Settlements As Remedy To “Deplorable Conditions”

What makes the situation worse is that garbage is left out in the courtyard and the residents say it breeds more rats.

Tenant Marilyn Veguilla took a picture of the garbage there on Monday morning. Of course, it was magically cleaned up before reporters arrived, but some of the opened trash cans remained.

“I got small kids upstairs. There’s about four of us with asthma. We cant be dealing with this kind of condition,” Veguilla said.

“It was as if that family was living in a sewer, infested with rodents. I think we’re sick and tired of seeing the Housing Authority and the city at large treat NYCHA residents as second-class citizens,” Bronx City Councilman Richie Torres said.

FLASHBACKBronx Public Housing Residents Complain Of Rat Infestation

Bronx Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson said Mayor de Blasio should see the conditions first hand.

“Come to Claremont Consolidated,” Gibson said, “and see how your residents, how our constituents, are living day to day. It’s not acceptable. You wouldn’t live like this.”

NYCHA agreed, saying it’s now taking steps to deal with the problem.

“Our residents should not have to live in these conditions. We apologize to our residents and will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency said it intends to come up with a comprehensive plan that will include inspections and fixing unsafe conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s