Refreshing air will settle into the region this afternoon keeping us cool and comfy. And even though we soared well into the 60s yesterday, it will be a struggle for us to get into the upper 50s today — at least it will be sunny!

We’re not expecting much of the way of change tonight as high pressure hangs on. That said, expect mostly clear skies with temps dipping into the upper 40s or so again.

Tomorrow will start off brisk with just an isolated shower into the afternoon hours. Another feature will be a strengthening breeze which will deliver gusts of about 30+ mph, especially later in the day.

Then, on Thursday, the coldest air of the season arrives: we’re talking highs in the 40s!