  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Refreshing air will settle into the region this afternoon keeping us cool and comfy. And even though we soared well into the 60s yesterday, it will be a struggle for us to get into the upper 50s today — at least it will be sunny!

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 10/16 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re not expecting much of the way of change tonight as high pressure hangs on. That said, expect mostly clear skies with temps dipping into the upper 40s or so again.

jl morning wind chills map 10/16 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will start off brisk with just an isolated shower into the afternoon hours. Another feature will be a strengthening breeze which will deliver gusts of about 30+ mph, especially later in the day.

nu tu 7day auto weather app8 10/16 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, on Thursday, the coldest air of the season arrives: we’re talking highs in the 40s!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s