  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frank Ntilikina, Local TV, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Knicks have exercised their third-year option on Frank Ntilikina’s contract.

The Frenchman is in the mix to start at point guard under new coach David Fizdale.

MORENew-Look Knicks Not Shying Away From Rebuild Reality As New Season Approaches

Ntilikina will make about $4.9 million in 2019-20 after the move announced Monday.

MOREKnicks Waive Joakim Noah After 2 Disappointing Seasons

He averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 78 games as a rookie last season. He was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft by Phil Jackson in his last move as team president.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s