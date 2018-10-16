NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tonight is the Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot of $654 million, followed tomorrow by the Powerball lottery that has reached $345 million and continues to grow.

With two big chances, a lot of people are strategizing and planning what they’ll do if they win big, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

For Marino Pantaleon, a self-proclaimed “wholehearted dreamer,” hitting the jackpot would be epic.

After buying his usual numbers, he decided “why not?” and bought a few more.

“I don’t got a lot of dollars, but I got a lot of dreams,” he said. “You know what? Take those $10 and let me get five of them… this is serious.”

The 49-year-old building maintenance worker is already planning what he’d do with the winnings.

“Definitely retire, and I am going retire everybody I love in my life,” he said. “Every single family member and every dear friend will be bill-less.”

PLAN AHEAD: What To Do If You Win The Lottery

With the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot upwards of $1 billion, people who don’t usually play are making sure they don’t miss out.

“I’m just tired of working,” said Pete Fogel of Hell’s Kitchen. “I only work two days a week now, I want to work none.”

No one has hit Mega Millions since July, and the last Powerball winner was a Staten Island man who won $245.6 in August.

Mike Torres of Hell’s Kitchen says it inspires him to keep playing, but he says he won’t quit his job if he’s winner.

“Keeps you young and happy,” said Torres, added about his plans for the winnings.

“Pay my debts and take care of the list of people that are going to be following me after this,” he said.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in about 302 million, and the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million.

But as the sayings go…

“You gotta be in it to win it,” said Fogel.

“A dollar and a dream goes a long way,” said Marino.