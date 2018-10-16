NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kevin Shattenkirk scored the deciding goal in a shootout to lift the New York Rangers over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Rangers in the first round of the tiebreaker, and Mikko Rantanen tied it in the second. Shattenkirk then beat Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov in the third round, and Henrik Lundqvist denied Gabriel Landeskog to secure New York’s second win in six games this season (2-4-0).

Kevin Hayes and Chris Kreider scored in regulation for the Rangers, and Lundqvist stopped 31 shots through overtime. Zuccarello and Shattenkirk each had two assists.

Nathan MacKinnon, who also had an assist, scored for Colorado to set the franchise record with a goal in each of the first six games to open a season. Tyson Jost also had a goal for the Avalanche. Varlamov, who came in 3-0-1 with a 1.75 goals-against average, made 41 saves.

MacKinnon was whistled for holding Brady Skjei on a Rangers rush 20 seconds into overtime, putting the Rangers on a 4-on-3 power play. Varlamov gloved a shot by Mika Zibanejad from the left circle about halfway through the advantage and then smothered a hard shot by Jesper Fast in the waning seconds.

Landeskog and MacKinnon each hit a post in the final minute of the extra period.

Both teams had chances in the third, but Lundqvist made 10 saves and Varlamov eight to keep the score tied at 2.

Lundqvist made a pair of stellar saves with about 30 seconds left in the second, first on a tip by Matt Calvert and then a sprawling pad save of Matt Nieto’s follow on the rebound.

However, the Avalanche tied it 2-all with 12.6 seconds left as MacKinnon tipped Rantanen’s shot from between the circles that first deflected off Landeskog for MacKinnon’s seventh. That broke Mats Sundin’s franchise record set for Quebec in 1992-93. It also extended Rantanen’s streak to at least one assist in Colorado’s first six games.

With Colorado’s Patrik Nemeth off for hooking Vinni Lettieri, Kreider got New York on the scoreboard as he deflected a shot by Shattenkirk past Varlamov for his third with 7:53 left. The Rangers had a 14-3 advantage on shots at that point.

The goal was New York’s second on the power play in 13 chances this season. It was also the second allowed by Colorado, which was 22 for 23 on the penalty-kill in its first five games.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers play at Washington Wednesday night.

