WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – With very wet and humid weather, issues with mold have been detected at two universities in New Jersey and at a college on Long Island, and students are dealing with the gross consequences.

Alex Evans and Christopher Turner-Demondo are roommates at William Paterson University in Wayne, N.J., reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

They say mold has been a problem in their apartment on campus, especially on the ceiling.

“It went from one to two, to three, to four,” said Turner-Demondo. “It’s spreading every day.”

They posted pictures of their mold problem on social media and say the school has come several times to try to get rid of it.

Just to give you some insight on my current living environment. First picture is from the hallway of my floor. The rest is mold in my apartment (there’s more). Put in two work orders and nothing has changed nor has William Paterson attempted to get rid of it. #WPU #Disgusting pic.twitter.com/53zfBoZDR3 — Christopher Michael Turner-Demondo (@CTurnerDemondo) October 4, 2018

The university tells CBS2 excessively humid weather caused mold in nine buildings and they addressed it as quickly as possible.

It’s also been an issue at Montclair State University in a small number of rooms. Sara Ramirez says she found mold in her campus apartment kitchen.

“It kind of was circulish, kind of like fuzzy and it was like black,” she said.

The university says “the rooms were promptly treated using standard mold disinfectant methods.”

On Long Island, the State University of New York Old Westbury is also dealing with mold. Students say it grew under their mattresses.

“I also had in under my bed and on the wall and the blinds,” said Crystal Agramontel.

SUNY Old Westbury actually sent an email to students with tips on how to help prevent mold, stressing that moisture is the enemy.

You want to keep the windows closed to keep the humidity out, and when it comes to laundry, make sure all the clothes are completely dry before bringing them back to the room.

Students should also make sure the area around the air conditioner is clear.

The students and colleges hope the cooler temperatures will help stop the growth of mold in their buildings.

Many college campuses are offering to temporarily relocate students as they work on treating the mold issue.