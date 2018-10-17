NEW SQUARE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Health officials in Rockland County say the source of the measles outbreak can be traced to people who have traveled to Israel.

Officials were expected to review the latest numbers and talk about who’s most at risk at some point on Wednesday, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

A synagogue, a yeshiva and a health center in the Hasidic village of New Square are all listed as places visited by someone sick with measles, putting others at risk. The virus lives for about two hours after an infected person contaminates the air or a surface by coughing or sneezing.

MORE: Traveler May Have Exposed N.Y. And N.J. Residents To Measles

Health officials have confirmed that seven people became ill in Rockland. Five cases are related to recent travel to Israel. Two cases are from exposure that occurred in the county.

“People are very scared about it. They are trying to the best what they can,” one man said. “If there’s any problem they’re taking now precautions. They are taking in the community strong precautions and I think it’s at a good level.”

The classic symptoms of the measles include an unpleasant red rash, fever, runny nose, red eyes, sensitivity to light and coughing.

Health officials have said anyone at the following locations in Rockland, Westchester and Bergen counties may have been exposed to the measles:

Congregation Bais Elazer in Monsey, N.Y. on Oct. 4

Mia’s Reflexology in New City, N.Y. on Oct. 4

Lifetime Gym in Montvale, N.J. on Oct. 5

Wesley Kosher in Monsey N.Y. on Oct. 5

Congregation Borov in Monsey, N.Y. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6

Costco in Nanuet, N.Y. on Oct. 7

Care 365 in Monsey, N.Y. on Oct. 8

Westchester Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Valhalla, N.Y. on Oct. 11

“I’ve been praying here for the last two weeks in the sanctuary and people feel … everybody seems normal. I don’t see anything out of the ordinary,” New Square visitor Gabriel Gustin said.

The so-called “MMR” vaccine is very effective — and the vast majority of Americans are immunized as children. Rockland County is urging those who’ve not received the vaccine to do so.

“Even adults can be vaccinated. They have to take two doses of MMR vaccine, which is about 28 days apart,” said Dr. Rebecca Varghese, medical director at Lifeline Urgent Care.

Rockland County will offer a measles vaccine clinic on Thursday in Monsey and on Friday in Nanuet, CBS2’s Aiello reported.

The county health commissioner said anyone who shows symptoms or fears they were exposed should talk to a doctor.