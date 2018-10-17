  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Department of Corrections authorities are looking into a case where a woman appears to put something into the diaper of a child who is then passed to an inmate at Rikers Island prison.

A surveillance visit of a visitation room shows the woman holding a toddler at a divided table before reaching down and placing something into the diaper of the child.

After passing the child over the table to a male inmate, the man appears to remove something and place it inside his clothes. Moments later security guards are seen entering and separating the couple while a K-9 dog is brought into the room.

