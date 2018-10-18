NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Politics and philanthropy rubbed elbows Thursday night at the 73rd annual Al Smith Dinner.

The black tie affair was held at the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan, and was hosted by New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

The annual dinner raises money for needy children across New York City, but it’s also one of the biggest political roasts.

This year’s emcee, comedian Jim Gaffigan, poked fun at United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“I personally have been a huge fan of Nikki Haley, ever since, well… ever since she resigned,” Gaffigan said to a room of applause.

Haley was the keynote speaker at Thursday’s soiree, which has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for charity over the years.