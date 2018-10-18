Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Be sure to bundle up this morning.
A freeze warning has been issued for parts of the Tri-State through 9 a.m.
Highs will be in the 40s Thursday, but some areas will feel as cold as the 20s.
That’s a big swing from a week ago, when temperatures were in the 80s.
You’ll want to dress warmly in layers and keep your extremities covered.
If you’re not a fan of the frigid weather, don’t fret. We’re in for a warm-up this weekend.