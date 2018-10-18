Filed Under:freeze warning, Janelle Burrell, John Elliott, Local TV, New York, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Be sure to bundle up this morning.

Check The Forecast

A freeze warning has been issued for parts of the Tri-State through 9 a.m.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday, but some areas will feel as cold as the 20s.

Watch: CBS2’s John Elliot With The Latest Weather Forecast 

That’s a big swing from a week ago, when temperatures were in the 80s.

You’ll want to dress warmly in layers and keep your extremities covered.

If you’re not a fan of the frigid weather, don’t fret. We’re in for a warm-up this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s