NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Parts of the Tri-State Area are on high-alert as a measles outbreak spreads.

At least 17 people have tested positive for the airborne disease. Officials say there are 11 in confirmed cases in Rockland County and six others in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The patients in Williamsburg range in age from 11 months to 4 years old and are all members of the Orthodox Jewish community, officials say. Two were hospitalized with complications of pneumonia and ear infections.

“People are concerned, especially when there’s an outbreak,” said Garry Schlesinger, of ParCare Community Health Network.

“I don’t want her to get it, please god,” one woman said.

Officials say the first case was a child who recently visited Israel.

“This is a high-risk situation. Measles is very communicable,” Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said Wednesday.

In Rockland County, health officials say travelers who visited Israel brought the disease to communities, including New Square. Both kids and adults there have gotten sick.

The outbreak is causing doctors’ offices to be flooded with calls from concerned parents.

“They’re basically calling to check on records, to make sure that they’re compliant with all the vaccination recommendations by the government,” said Schlesinger.

Health officials will be holding a community meeting Thursday in Williamsburg to stress the importance of immunizations.

Measles is highly contagious and spread through the air. It usually starts out as a rash on the face and then spreads throughout the body, and there can be serious complications.