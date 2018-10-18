  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The scene at a Manhattan high school and neighboring college returned to normal Thursday afternoon after a report of someone with a gun.

A. Philip Randolph High School on 135th Street, along with the nearby City College of New York, were both placed on lockdown for a time after a student saw someone put a gun in a backpack.

Police responded and apprehended a male student who was carrying what looked like a “real” gun, but turned out to be just a toy.

The Department of Education released a statement after the incident.

“Safety always comes first, and the NYPD swiftly and safely recovered an imitation weapon from A. Philip Randolph Campus High school, and the lockdown has been lifted,” it read. “All students and staff are safe, and we will take appropriate follow up action.”

No one was injured during the incident.

