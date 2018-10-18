NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 28th annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade is back on, it just won’t be held in its namesake park.

The beloved pet parade was canceled by organizers in August after the city’s parks department required a $1 million insurance policy to cover the growing crowds.

In a deal reached with a local community group, the parade will move to East River Park.

In August, organizer Garrett Rosso said volunteers could not meet the city’s demand, but they would seek help from donations. A GoFundMe page for the event had only managed to raise about half its target goal.

A department spokesperson says because the event began bringing in big crowds last year, the agency had to start asking for that contract instead of a simple permit, a requirement for any large event in a park.

The change was especially frustrating for many because proceeds each year go straight to the park’s dog run.