NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for your help in finding the family of a little girl they say was dropped off at the wrong school Friday morning.

Three-year-old Candice Wright-White was dropped off by an older woman, possibly her grandmother, at PS 316 at 750 Classon Ave. Friday morning, according to police.

Investigators say the school took her, but soon realized Candice didn’t go there.

The Administration for Children’s Services is looking into the matter as the NYPD searches for the child’s parents. Police ask that you give them a call if you recognize her, or know any of her relatives.

