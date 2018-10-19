NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman accused of slashing and stabbing three infants and two adults at an unlicensed child care center in Queens is expected to face a judge Friday.

Yufen Wang, 52, was charged with five counts of attempted murder last month.

Police said the caregiver slashed three little girls, ranging in age from 13 to 33 days old, on September 21 at the illegal facility in Flushing.

She also attacked a 63-year-old female coworker and 31-year-old father before slashing her wrists, police said.

The district attorney’s office said there were nine babies and at least 11 cribs inside the home at the time. Six other children, four girls and two boys, were removed unharmed.

Police said they found paperwork to suggest the house was being used as a day care, but it was not licensed.

Officials said it may have been an after-birth facility, keeping with the Chinese custom of letting a woman who just had a baby rest for a month.

If convicted, Wang faces up to 25 years in prison.