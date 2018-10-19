  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sexual abuse allegations from decades ago are rocking a prestigious Upper East Side hospital.

A prominent physician who worked at Rockefeller University Hospital from the late 1940s to 1980s is accused of sexually abusing several young patients.

Dr. Reginald Archibald, who died in 2007, worked primarily with children who had growth challenges.

The hospital knew about some of the allegations for decades, but is only now acknowledging that hundreds of patients may have been abused, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported Friday.

The hospital confirms that in 2004 a former patient came forward to report they were abused.

This month – 14 years after that abuse reported – the hospital released a statement, which read in part, “We have come to learn that Dr. Reginald Archibald, who retired from the Rockefeller University Hospital in 1982, engaged in certain inappropriate conduct during patient examinations. The Hospital and University deeply regret pain and suffering caused to any of Dr. Archibald’s former patients.”

The hospital claims in 2004 it referred the allegation to federal authorities and hired a law firm to investigate. The firm uncovered other allegations, which were reported to the hospital in the 1990s.

The New York Times spoke with more than a dozen of Dr. Archibald’s alleged victims, most were young boys or teens at the time of the abuse.

The hospital says it has taken away his emeritus status and removed all references of him from its website. It’s asking other former patients to come forward and says it’s offering counseling to victims.

