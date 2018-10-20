NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Saturday issued a warning after they say an 88-year-old woman was robbed by two men posing as utility workers.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn.

Police say the pair told their victim they were there to check a utility issue inside her home, and she allowed them inside her home.

That’s when police say the suspects took $2,500 before taking off down the street and driving away in a dark pickup truck.

The elderly woman was not hurt in the incident.

Police say the first man they’re looking for is a white man in his 20s or 30s last seen wearing a construction vest and blue jeans. The second man they’re after is a white man in his 30s or 40s last seen wearing a tan jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.