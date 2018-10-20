  • TV10/55

Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The dream lives on Saturday morning as the massive Mega Millions jackpot just got even bigger.

Not a single ticket sold matched all the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing, upping the top prize to a record $1.6 billion. The next drawing is Tuesday night.

Friday’s winning combo the nation failed to match was 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

You may have another chance to cash in on a historic payday, but your odds are literally getting slimmer and slimmer each day.

MORE: What To Do If You Win The Lottery

With over a billion dollars on the lines, you’re now more likely to get bitten by a shark or make a hole in one on the golf course than match the six lucky numbers.

The chance of winning going into Tuesday now stands at one in over 302 million.

Many say they’re still willing to put their money down on a chance for instant wealth.

Last year, lottery officials raised the price of tickets from one to two dollars and that has in turn meant larger prizes. The pot’s been growing since July when someone in California won the jackpot.

Before Friday’s Mega “Billions” drawing, the largest prize in the contest’s history was $656 million in 2012.

There were some winners Friday, one person won $2 million and 15 other won a million bucks.

Most winners will likely take the cash option whenever the 10-figure jackpot is handed out. That means roughly $904 million in your pocket before state and federal taxes.

