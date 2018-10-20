NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Department of Education and the Broadway League have teamed up to tackle a big goal.

The duo is looking to give every New York City public high school student the chance to see a Broadway show before graduation.

The program is called “Broadway Bridges.”

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu sat down with the president of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin, who says they hope every 10th grade in the city will get to see a Broadway play within five years.

FORE MORE ABOUT BROADWAY BRIDGES: Click here

St. Martin adds that Broadway Bridges will take about 17,000 10th graders in 2018, the program’s second year in existence. The program hopes to take 25,000 students to a show next year.

Working with the Department of Education, the Broadway League has dropped the cost of a ticket to $10 for the students and also provides them with study guides detailing future careers available in theater.