By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re starting off with another cool & damp day… but rain doesn’t look as intense, widespread, or lasting as it was yesterday morning.

We’ll get clearing skies later this morning, but temps will drop into the mid 40s…and winds will start cranking! Gusts from the northwest could reach 35-40 mph…so hang onto your hats!

The next week looks to remain dry and on the cool side with temps generally in the 50s…feeling every bit like fall!