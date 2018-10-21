  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMRestoration Temple
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    05:30 AMToni On! New York
    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    07:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    08:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re starting off with another cool & damp day… but rain doesn’t look as intense, widespread, or lasting as it was yesterday morning.

nu tu hour by hour 5 10/21 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

We’ll get clearing skies later this morning, but temps will drop into the mid 40s…and winds will start cranking! Gusts from the northwest could reach 35-40 mph…so hang onto your hats!

nu tu 7day auto 30 10/21 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The next week looks to remain dry and on the cool side with temps generally in the 50s…feeling every bit like fall!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s