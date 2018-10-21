Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Spaghetti squash is a versatile, delicious, and healthy vegetable to add to your menu this fall.
Brandon Fay, managing director of Trattoria Dell’arte stopped by to show CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu some delicious spaghetti squash recipes.
Pesto Spaghetti Squash
Serves 4
- 4 large spaghetti squash
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Pesto
For the pesto:
- 2 cups basil
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 4 tbsp. toasted pine nuts
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 tbsp. freshly grated pecorino cheese
- 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature
Pulse basil, oil, pine nuts and garlic in a blender until coarsely chopped. Remove and fold in cheeses, and then the butter. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.
How to make it:
- Slice off the stem ends of the squash, creating two flat surfaces. Flip the squash so it sits on one of the flat ends. Slicing lengthwise, split the squash into two pieces (be extremely careful!). Scoop out the seeds, and discard (or toast with olive oil and salt for a healthy snack!); arrange squash on a sheet pan and drizzle with oil and season to taste. Roast in a 400 F oven until squash is tender, about 30 minutes.
- Remove squash and reserve 4 halves for the breakfast recipe below.
- Using a fork start to rake squash up from the skin. Transfer to a bowl and toss with pesto.