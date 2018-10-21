NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Spaghetti squash is a versatile, delicious, and healthy vegetable to add to your menu this fall.

Brandon Fay, managing director of Trattoria Dell’arte stopped by to show CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu some delicious spaghetti squash recipes.

Pesto Spaghetti Squash

Serves 4

4 large spaghetti squash

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pesto

For the pesto:

2 cups basil

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp. toasted pine nuts

2 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

3 tbsp. freshly grated pecorino cheese

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

Pulse basil, oil, pine nuts and garlic in a blender until coarsely chopped. Remove and fold in cheeses, and then the butter. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.

How to make it: