SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Brent Burns scored San Jose’s first goal from a defenseman this season and Logan Couture got his fourth in two games to lead the Sharks past the New York Islanders 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Sharks outscored Buffalo and New York 9-2 in winning both games at home after starting the season with just two wins in the first six games.

Timo Meier and Joonas Donskoi also scored to help the Sharks avenge a 4-0 loss at the Islanders earlier this month in a game that got testy down the stretch. There were 76 minutes of penalties handed out over the final 24 minutes, with two fights and several other smaller skirmishes.

The Islanders were upset at Burns for what they thought was a slew foot, while the Sharks were angered by a hit from Anders Lee against Evander Kane, among other plays.

“I like that we stood up for ourselves,” Couture said. “I’ll never understand when guys go out down 3-1 with 5 minutes left and try to act tough and start fights. It has no bearing on a game when a game is over like that. It’s good to see us stick up for ourselves.”

Martin Jones made 24 saves to earn his second straight win after opening the season with three regulation losses in his first four starts.

Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who finished a 1-3 road trip. Robin Lehner made 37 saves after shutting out San Jose on Oct. 8.

“At times we weren’t really fully engaged as a team, especially in the second. When we had a few mistakes the bench kind of sunk, we didn’t pick each other up and find a way to take the game back,” forward Matt Martin said. “That’s disappointing but I definitely think the third period from a physical and emotional standpoint, it’s a positive that we’re all going to have each other’s backs in here, no one’s going to quit.”

The teams traded goals in the first period, with Meier opening the scoring after taking a feed from Couture in close. Lehner saved Meier’s first shot with his pad, but Meier knocked the rebound under Lehner’s arm to give him points in five straight.

The Islanders answered in the final minute of the first when Nelson converted on a pass from Josh Bailey.

NOTES:

Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier (illness) was scratched and replaced by Tom Kuhnhackl. Sharks C Joe Thornton missed his sixth straight game with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.

UP NEXT:

The Islanders host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

