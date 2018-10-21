NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released photos and surveillance video of suspects being sought in connection with several of their ongoing investigations.

L TRAIN ROBBERY

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a 23-year-old woman on the L train in Manhattan.

According to authorities, the suspect grabbed his victim’s purse while she was seated on the train as it pulled into the station at 14th Street and 6th Avenue on Oct. 8.

The man then ran off the L train with the 23-year-old chasing him. The suspect then allegedly punched the woman in the face when she tried to pull her purse back from him.

Police say the man then ran off in an unknown direction. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, standing about six feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

The victim was reportedly not injured and refused medical treatment.

BRONX FORCIBLE TOUCHING

Police have just released surveillance video of a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman in the Bronx.

Investigators say the suspect followed a 53-year-old woman into her Marble Hill apartment building lobby back on Sept. 25.

Investigators say the man struck the woman on the buttocks before turning to leave the building.

The woman, who was carrying an umbrella at the time, appears to then confront the man before he leaves the building.

The suspect was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a black Nike sweatshirt with the words “Just Do It” on the left arm.

MOTORCYCLE STOLEN

The NYPD is also looking for a man they say stole a motorcycle in Brooklyn back in August.

Investigators say the suspect took off with the victim’s blue 2003 Suzuki motorcycle from the side of a building on Union Avenue on Aug. 8.

The man was caught on surveillance cameras carrying a motorcycle helmet at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.