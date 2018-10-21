NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – PSE&G says power has been restored to nearly everyone affected by a transformer fire in New Jersey.

The underground transformer fire in downtown Newark Saturday afternoon caused a widespread power outage affecting hundreds of customer, including several prominent businesses.

PSE&G says at the height of the outage, service was out to approximately 1,500 customers as crews waited to inspect the damaged electrical facilities.

Service was disrupted at a residence hall at Rutgers University and NJIT. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center tweeted that Saturday night’s Eric Johnson concert was also cancelled due to the outage.

“I was standing in front of the hotel and I just heard a loud explosion,” said Newark resident Scott Simpson. “As I walked to the corner you could see the green smoke billowing up.”

“Crews have restored all but five larger business customers affected by yesterday’s underground cable failure in downtown Newark,” PSE&G reported around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Newark Museum, Rutgers residence hall, YMCA, the Hahne’s building, and 15 Rector Street are still without power.

PSE&G says smaller commercial customers and some traffic lights are also still affected.

Police say the incident is not suspicious.