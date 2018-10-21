NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Trainer Fredrick Hahn stopped by to show CBS2’s Cindy Hsu the perfect workout that will help you enjoy holiday feasting without gaining weight.

Hahn is the founder of SlowBurn Personal Training Studios in Montclair, New Jersey and on New York’s Upper West Side.

He is also the author of an upcoming book on intermittent fasting and exercise.

While showing some of the easy exercises people can do before sitting down at the Thanksgiving table next month, Hahn added that fasting for up to 16 hours prior to the big meal will help you not retain fat while eating.

FORE MORE ON FREDRICK HAHN AND INTERMITTENT FASTING WORKOUTS: Click here