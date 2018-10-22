Expect some clouds to linger this afternoon with temps making a run for the low 50s. There will at least be an absence of the winds we saw yesterday though, so it won’t feel quite as harsh.

A partly cloudy evening will give way to more clouds overnight. Even a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but that should be the extent of the activity.

Tomorrow will feature partly sunny skies with isolated showers in the mix. It will be a little warmer, too, with temps making a run for about 60°.

Then on Wednesday, it will be cooler and blustery with temps struggling to get into the low 50s.