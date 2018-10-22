  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Expect some clouds to linger this afternoon with temps making a run for the low 50s. There will at least be an absence of the winds we saw yesterday though, so it won’t feel quite as harsh.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight2 10/22 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A partly cloudy evening will give way to more clouds overnight. Even a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but that should be the extent of the activity.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow 10/22 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature partly sunny skies with isolated showers in the mix. It will be a little warmer, too, with temps making a run for about 60°.

nu tu 7day auto weather app9 10/22 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then on Wednesday, it will be cooler and blustery with temps struggling to get into the low 50s.

