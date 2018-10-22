DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A massive fire caused several buildings to collapse in New Jersey on Monday.

Firefighters have been fighting the flames for hours and emergency crews were still on the scene Monday night.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as flames shot out from the roof on North Warren Street in Dover. At least four buildings collapsed in the massive seven-alarm blaze.

“It seriously looks like the end of the world,” witness Andrea Audino told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

Mayor James Dodd says the call for help came in from the basement of a restaurant around 3:30 Monday afternoon. Dodd was not sure how much longer it will take for crews to put the entire fire out.

“We’re bringing in heavy equipment to spread debris,” the mayor said.

Six businesses in the historic downtown area were lost. The mayor says around 100 people have been displaced however, no fatalities have been reported.

The fire department knocked on every single door to make sure everyone got out safe.