EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A miracle baby on Long Island is now at home Monday.

Hannah Bella Rodriguez is the smallest child ever born at Nassau University Medical Center.

The baby girl was born 13 weeks premature on July 11 and weighed only one pound, four ounces.

Doctors say she’s made wonderful progress and is doing well: She’s now five pounds, five ounces.

“I never lost my faith. She’s always going to be my beautiful baby and I love her,” said her mother Jennifer Pena. “She doesn’t let me sleep at night, but I’m in love with her.”

Pena thanked all her doctors for taking good care of her and baby Hannah. They were discharged from the hospital on Oct. 3 – her original due date was Oct. 5.