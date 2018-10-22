  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Susan Trott, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Upper West Side residents are on alert Monday after a 70-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slashed inside her luxury apartment building.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, police are searching for a suspect and motive.

When Susan Trott, 70, did not show up for work, a worried coworker asked police to conduct a wellness check. That’s when they made the gruesome discovery inside the building on West End Avenue – Trott found lifeless with her throat slit.

“I’m shocked, I’m very shocked. It’s very sad,” neighbor Amy Apicella said, adding Trott was “very sweet.”

“A 70-year-old woman found with her throat cut, that’s horrible,” said Upper West Side resident Terence Hanrahan.

trott Woman’s Gruesome Murder Shocks Upper West Side Neighborhood

Susan Trott was found dead inside her luxury apartment on the Upper West Side on Oct. 21, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

A trail of blood led police from Trott’s living room to her bedroom. Sources told CBS2 blood splatter showed a struggle, but there were no signs of a forced entry and the apartment was not ransacked. The building has doormen around the clock.

“I was totally unaware that she had any enemies or anything like that,” neighbor Helen Stein said.

Trott was described as an animal lover, generous, caring and eccentric. According to her website, she was a longtime copywriter, advertiser and creative consultant for major corporations, dividing her time between New York and London.

“She was in charge of the gardening. So I helped her with that, and she was very adamant that we had to use certain colors, like purple and yellow,” said Stein.

“She was very nice, she was a good neighbor to have. We would see her all the time, throwing bird seed for the birds,” Apicella added. “She loves my dog, so she’d always come around and pet my dog.”

Investigators hope the building’s surveillance cameras will help catch Trott’s killer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s