NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a store owner shot and killed a robbery suspect late Sunday night in the Bronx.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at J Market on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood.

Police said the 43-year-old store owner shot 32-year-old Daniel Meeks once in the head, killing him.

The owner did have a permit to own a pistol, and investigators are working to determine whether that was the weapon used in the incident, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Police said it does not appear Meeks was armed.

The store owner is not expected to face charges, Burrell reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

