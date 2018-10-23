BEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI and ATF are investigating what may have been an explosive device in Westchester County.

CBS2 had confirmed the device was discovered at a residence co-owned by the family of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 23, 2018

Police said an employee at the residence in the Katonah section of Bedford opened a package found in a mailbox. When it appeared to be an explosive device, the employee put the package in a wooded area and called 911.

Sources told CBS2 they believe the package was dropped off, not sent in the mail. Sources said it was similar in nature to a pipe bomb.

The FBI said there’s no threat to the public.

