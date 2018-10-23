CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fall tradition is underway in Westchester County. The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back and captivating trick-or-treaters.

The amazing display features thousands of carved and illuminated pumpkins.

More than 7,000 pumpkins have been carved into fun and spooky shapes. They line the wooded pathways and gardens of the historic Van Cortland Manor.

It’s a hit with visitors every year. The walk-through experience takes about 45 minutes to enjoy but weeks to create. A team of about 20 artists design and hand-carve each and every pumpkin.

Like the always popular giant spider web, sea serpent, and pumpkin planetarium. Creative director Michael Natiello told CBS2’s Elise Finch about his favorite new design.

“The Dutch-inspired windmill. Not only is it cool in that it’s a moving windmill, but it also makes references to the history of the place,” Natiello said.

The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is open until the Saturday after Thanksgiving.