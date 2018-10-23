NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets have filled a void on offense.

Days after releasing wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, New York signed veteran wideout Rishard Matthews on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Former Titans’ WR Rishard Matthews is signing with the NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2018

Matthews fell out of favor in Tennessee, where his playing time diminished following a torn meniscus suffered during the offseason. The Titans had hoped to ease Matthews back into the lineup, but he felt slighted by his lack of playing time and requested his release. He has appeared in three games this season, recording just three receptions for 11 yards.

However, Matthews, who turned 29 on Oct. 12, has been a productive receiver during his career. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 draft out of Nevada by the Miami Dolphins and has 228 catches, 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns during his six-plus NFL seasons. He joined the Titans in 2016 and immediately posted a career-high 65 catches, 945 yards and 9 TDs. He followed that up with a stat line of 53-795-4 last year.

From the Jets’ perspective, Matthews was needed because they are currently without top receiver Quincy Enunwa, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and chose to release the oft-injured Pryor, though he could return once healthy. Matthews immediately becomes one of New York’s most accomplished receivers, alongside veteran Jermaine Kearse and young speedster Robby Anderson.

The Jets reportedly explored trading for Amari Cooper before the Oakland Raiders sent the talented receiver to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.