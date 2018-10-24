BREAKING:Time Warner Center Evacuated Due To Suspicious Device; Others Found At Clinton, Obama Homes
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

We’re looking at a mostly sunny afternoon, but it will certainly be colder than it was yesterday with those winds. So, even though the thermometer will make it into the low 50s, it will only feel like the 40s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight3 10/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight we’re going to bundle up even more so as temps tumble to around 40°. The other half of the story will be the persistent breeze which will make it only feel like the low 30s by daybreak.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow3 10/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Cool blue skies are on tap for tomorrow as high pressure gets the upper hand on our area. It will still be on the chilly side though with temps only climbing to around 50°.

nu tu 7day auto weather app11 10/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, it looks like we’ll stay dry, though we will see more cloud cover as our weekend storm approaches from the south. Expect another unseasonably chilly day, too, with highs just around 50°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s