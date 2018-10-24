We’re looking at a mostly sunny afternoon, but it will certainly be colder than it was yesterday with those winds. So, even though the thermometer will make it into the low 50s, it will only feel like the 40s.

Tonight we’re going to bundle up even more so as temps tumble to around 40°. The other half of the story will be the persistent breeze which will make it only feel like the low 30s by daybreak.

Cool blue skies are on tap for tomorrow as high pressure gets the upper hand on our area. It will still be on the chilly side though with temps only climbing to around 50°.

As for Friday, it looks like we’ll stay dry, though we will see more cloud cover as our weekend storm approaches from the south. Expect another unseasonably chilly day, too, with highs just around 50°.