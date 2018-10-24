CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A suspicious package has been found near Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Westchester County, CBS News confirms.
Members of the FBI, Secret Service and the New Castle Police Department are on the scene in Chappaqua to investigate.
Secret Service said its members intercepted the package addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton late Tuesday night, and then another one addressed to former President Barack Obama early Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.
“Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the agency said in a statement.
The packages are similar in nature to one discovered inside the mail box at a residence owned by billionaire philanthropist George Soros earlier this week in Bedford.
