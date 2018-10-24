CBS News:Suspicious Package Found Near Clinton Family Home In Westchester County
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Clinton, Chappaqua, Clintons, George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Local TV, Westchester County

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A suspicious package has been found near Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Westchester County, CBS News confirms.

Members of the FBI, Secret Service and the New Castle Police Department are on the scene in Chappaqua to investigate.

Secret Service said its members intercepted the package addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton late Tuesday night, and then another one addressed to former President Barack Obama early Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

“Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the agency said in a statement.

The packages are similar in nature to one discovered inside the mail box at a residence owned by billionaire philanthropist George Soros earlier this week in Bedford.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments (2)
  1. Ann Winters says:
    October 24, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Payback’s a bitch.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Gene Rey says:
      October 24, 2018 at 9:47 am

      Lol, love it!

      Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s