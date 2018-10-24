BREAKING:Suspicious Device Removed From Time Warner Center; Others Found At Clinton, Obama Homes
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
The Sell-Off Continues As 1-6 Big Blue Sends Premier Run Stopper To Detroit For 2019 Fifth-Round Draft Pick
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.

ESPN was the first to report the trade, which comes less than a week before the league’s trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

MOREGiants Have Basement All To Themselves – Again

The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.

Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.

Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. He was named an AP Pro in helping them make the playoffs in 2016. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

MOREReport: Giants Likely To Shake Up QB Situation In 2019

The Lions (3-3) have one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The line has been without end Ziggy Ansah most of the season. Former Giant Romeo Okwara has been in the rotation at end for Detroit.

Second-year pro Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie B.J. Hill will handle the Giants’ tackle spots, backed up by veterans Josh Mauro and John Jenkins. Rookie RJ McIntosh has started practicing after spending the season on the non-football injury list.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s