NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A preview of a very special version of Carpool Karaoke shows off Michael Buble’s part in a coming “Stand Up To Cancer” special that will air in the U.K. on Friday.

The Grammy-winner joined “Late Late Show” host James Corden for the musical ride.

The two sang Buble’s 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet,” along with a lot of other songs.

Buble has a special passion for the anti-cancer cause: He and his wife have been dealing with their son Noah’s cancer diagnosis from 2016.

He’s currently in remission.