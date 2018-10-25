  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young boy and his father were hit by a car in Brooklyn Thursday morning, and the violent collision was caught on camera.

It’s video that’s hard to watch, but somehow the pair came out of it with only minor injuries.

They can be seen attempting to cross the street the corner of Crown Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights when suddenly two cars collided in the intersection just before 8 a.m. One of the cars barreled into them. The son was able to jump out of the way, but the father was struck and propelled onto a neighbor’s lawn.

father son struck by car in brooklyn Caught On Camera: Brooklyn Boy, Father Hit By Car After Collision In Crown Heights

The moment a father and son crossing a street in Crown Heights were struck by a car. Lucky, they’re both expected to be okay. (credit: CBS2)

“There were two black Mercedes racing along,” one witness told CBS2. “I saw someone flew after the impact.”

Hatzolah Ambulance volunteers happened to be tending to a home across the street and ran outside to help. They rushed the father to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It was a little bit scary but then you see him move around,” said Crown Heights resident Dov Meijers. “When he flew in the grass that was one of the parts that probably helped him get hurt a little less.”

The owner of the home didn’t want to appear on camera, but says he had several poles installed 15 years ago because there have been so many crashes at the corner.

He estimates he’s seen at least 20 in the last three decades.

“People drive aggressively out here, I’ll say that,” one neighbor said. “People drive a little faster, don’t really give you a lot of space.”

The NYPD is still in the early stages of the investigation, and hasn’t said whether the traffic light was red or green at the time of the collision. Charges haven’t been filed against the driver, according to the department.

The city’s Department of Transportation says they’re looking into whether or not the intersection is safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s