NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young boy and his father were hit by a car in Brooklyn Thursday morning, and the violent collision was caught on camera.

It’s video that’s hard to watch, but somehow the pair came out of it with only minor injuries.

They can be seen attempting to cross the street the corner of Crown Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights when suddenly two cars collided in the intersection just before 8 a.m. One of the cars barreled into them. The son was able to jump out of the way, but the father was struck and propelled onto a neighbor’s lawn.

“There were two black Mercedes racing along,” one witness told CBS2. “I saw someone flew after the impact.”

Hatzolah Ambulance volunteers happened to be tending to a home across the street and ran outside to help. They rushed the father to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It was a little bit scary but then you see him move around,” said Crown Heights resident Dov Meijers. “When he flew in the grass that was one of the parts that probably helped him get hurt a little less.”

The owner of the home didn’t want to appear on camera, but says he had several poles installed 15 years ago because there have been so many crashes at the corner.

He estimates he’s seen at least 20 in the last three decades.

“People drive aggressively out here, I’ll say that,” one neighbor said. “People drive a little faster, don’t really give you a lot of space.”

The NYPD is still in the early stages of the investigation, and hasn’t said whether the traffic light was red or green at the time of the collision. Charges haven’t been filed against the driver, according to the department.

The city’s Department of Transportation says they’re looking into whether or not the intersection is safe.