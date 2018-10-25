  • TV10/55On Air

Flu Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Health department officials in New York say a child has died from influenza, the city’s first reported flu-related pediatric death of the season.

Acting New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot made the announcement on Thursday.

The child’s name, age, gender and borough of residence haven’t been released. Officials would only say that the child was under 18.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 80,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations from the flu in the U.S. last year. Of the 183 children who died from flu-related diseases, five lived in New York City.

City health department officials recommend flu shots for anyone 6 months and older.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

