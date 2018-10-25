BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A nor’easter is causing some concern along the Jersey Shore.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported Thursday, people are worried about beach erosion and power outages.

By Friday night, the coast will see waves as high as 11 feet.

Swelling seas may mean coastal flooding, especially during Saturday’s early high tide cycle, which ranges from just before 10 a.m. in Surf City to just after 1 p.m. in Glen Cove on Long Island.

High winds and heavy rain could also cause power outages for some.

Power companies are preparing, assessing whether extra crews will be needed.

PSE&G said employees are securing any loose objects and urge customers to do the same. JCP&L said it’s reviewing its storm response plan to “speed the restoration process and minimize any inconvenience.”

Overall, expect a raw start to the weekend, Murdock reported.

“I can definitely see that there’s a big system coming at us. It’s funny how things kind of wrap up, pull all the moisture with it, so you’re not out of the woods yet,” said Anthony Natale, of Brick.

“I like to play video games all day,” his son, Ryan, said.

The mayor of Manasquan told Murdock they’re moving some benches more inland away from the water’s edge so they don’t get swept away. They’re also tying down things like garbage cans so they don’t become projectiles in the gusty winds.