NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a Bronx pizzeria at gunpoint.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. last Thursday on Hunts Point Avenue near East Bay Avenue in Hunts Point.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into Fratilli’s Pizza with a gun. He points the weapon at customers, then at the cashier.

Police said when the man demanded cash, an employee closed the cash register. The suspect then snatched about $15 in tip money off the counter and took off, heading west across Hunts Point toward Drake Street.

No one was hurt.

A worker who witnessed the robbery told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis the pizzeria’s security cameras may have spooked the man.

“Without these cameras, there wouldn’t have been anything here to save us. Without the cameras, there wouldn’t have caught him on video either,” Edward Bravo said. “It’s hard to believe we’ve been here a lot of years and nothing like this has happened before.”

Police described the suspect as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, last seen wearing sunglasses, a black jacket, red hooded sweater, black sweatpants with white stripes on the sides and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.