NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s shaping up to be an interesting election night in Connecticut.

Hillary Clinton carried the state easily two years ago however, President Trump is more popular than the current democratic governor.

Now, a new poll shows the race to replace Gov. Dan Malloy is a dead heat.

Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski are statistically tied in the most recent poll from Sacred Heart University.

“The majority of women are going for Lamont, the majority of men are going for Stefanowski,” Christopher Kukk told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

The political scientist at Western Connecticut State University believes the Democrat has the edge, but considers the race basically a tossup.

Surprising in a so-called “blue state.”

Connecticut’s two U.S. senators are among the most ferocious critics of President Trump and there are far more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state.

In debates, Stefanowski treads carefully when it comes to the president. Despite how unpopular the president may be in Connecticut, Trump continues to poll better in than the retiring Democrat governor.

The outgoing Molloy, on the other hand, has become a radioactive topic for Ned Lamont.

The race may be decided on pocketbook issues, as Connecticut taxes are high and taxpayers are stressed.

“I really believe it’s taxes, taxes, taxes,” Kukk said. “It’s gonna hit close to your pocket.”

Stefanowski wants to phase out the state income tax.

Lamont says that would make property taxes skyrocket.

The poll indicates Connecticut voters are pretty much split over who’s best qualified to fix the fiscal mess.

An independent candidate, Oz Griebel is polling at about 10 percent in the most recent voter survey before the midterms on Nov. 6.